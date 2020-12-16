A public hearing to amend the existing resolution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds was held at the Mille Lacs County Historical Courthouse on Dec. 8. The amendment would provide the opportunity to shift the tax dollars (.5% countywide sales tax) from roads outlined in the 2016 resolution to using the funds on maintenance equipment and other costs related to transportation, something that has not been traditionally done in the past with these dollars.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said he benchmarked counties developing a resolution for more flexibility in using LOST dollars. “We have a similar resolution for a little more flexibility to use on equipment to manage roads, not roads specifically, however,” said Oman.
History of LOST
Oman gave a brief overview of the history of LOST funds. He explained that in 2016, the board had reservations about implementing the LOST fund option to fund transportation initiatives and that the legislature at that time allowed this option to help fund roads. The other sources for road funding are the property tax levy, state aid and the wheelage tax. He said that three public hearings took place, roads were identified and a University of Minnesota extension study took place.
The study concluded that almost half of the LOST revenue would come from people outside the county coming in. The board in 2016 approved the use of LOST to fund local roads in a 4-1 vote.
“What has changed with LOST since 2016?” asked Oman. Answering his own question, he stated, “State aid revenue to the county reduced by about 11-15%. In the absence of that, something needs to fill the gap in either the levy or LOST.”
Oman said that the last wheelage tax increase from $10 to $20 failed, so the county bonded equipment through levy dollars.
The county’s bond attorney, Julie Eddington, spoke saying the LOST statute allows for equipment for road improvements and to pay for operating expenses related to road projects.
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh had also reviewed the statute and thought it was an acceptable use of those dollars.
Oman also noted that Carlton County was using LOST funds for building construction.
Residents speak at public hearing
The public hearing was opened and three residents spoke. Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen was one of the three residents and spoke in opposition of the amendment. “I don’t think this qualifies … the statute states that it requires proceeds from county sales tax to be used on specific transportation projects, and when enough money is raised, the tax should be terminated,” said Pedersen.
Cherish Kroehnert, of Milaca, spoke saying she would like to see accountability in how tax dollars are used. “Considering that you all work for us, and we are taxpayers, I want to hold you all accountable,” she said. “We are in a pandemic, and it’s a blessing to have a surplus in the account. But I hope we re-evaluate how we use those funds. This is not a time to be buying things that are not needed.”
Original 2016 resolution language
In the original resolution, the language states that when the current levels of local, state and federal transportation funding are inadequate, the tax can be implemented and dedicated exclusively to fund “capital costs of specific transportation projects or improvements, both capital and operating costs of specific transit projects or improvements, payment of capital costs of a safe routes to school program or payment of transit operating costs” and should be terminated when sufficient revenues are raised to finance the identified projects or improvements.
The resolution goes on to state that “the addition of other projects or improvements to be considered for funding by countywide sales tax for transportation shall be presented at a public hearing and included in a resolution passed by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners.”
Each of the commissioners stated they had received several phone calls in opposition to the resolution for amending the use.
County Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen said he felt they should look at an alternative option, take some time to think about it, and discuss it at a future meeting. No action was taken on the proposed resolution.
Earlier in the meeting, Oman addressed a concern from a resident about whether the public hearing and agenda was properly advertised. He stated that it was posted on the county’s website in the agenda minutes section and two weeks in the newspaper according to statute. He said that it wasn’t on the homepage because the primary person who does such posting wasn’t available and that it is not a requirement to be placed in that location on the website. County Attorney Joe Walsh agreed the statutory requirement had been met.
