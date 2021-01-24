The first meeting of the new year for the Onamia City Council focused on taking care of several new-year protocols and the usual addressing of issues brought forward by various city department heads.
The meeting began with the traditional swearing in of newly-elected council members, including Randy Anderson as a first-time member, and Marge Agnew, the re-elected city mayor and previous Council member John Sammis.
Commissioners for city departments were re-instated, including Bill Hill as Vice-Mayor, Joe Boeringa as Parks Commissioner, Sammis as Civil Defense and Fire Commissioner and Agnew in charge of water and sewer. Anderson was assigned Commissioner of Streets, taking the place of retiring Council member Christina Straw.
Banks in Onamia and Isle were again chosen as city depositories and the Mille Lacs Messenger was named the city’s main media outlet.
The Council voted to extend for three more years the city’s legal prosecetorial duties to City Attorney Damien Toven, of the law firm Dove Fretland. Toven, who was present at the meeting, told the council the fees for his services would remain the same as the past.
Next on the agenda was city police chief Bob Matzke who reported to the Council the unfortunate incident which occurred involving city officer Jeff Vee. Vee, taking part in an escort detail for a fallen MLHS Paramedic who died in the line of duty, was injured while gassing up a squad car at the Super Stop Station on Hwy. 169. A person drove a vehicle out of control on the grounds of the gas station, crashed into the building and killing a patron who was walking out the door. Vee was pelted with broken glass during the incident, taken to the local hospital where he was treated and released.
Matzke also said the pandemic vaccine was available for himself and his crew, but told the Council he would not be forcing anyone on his staff to get the shot. Matzke then mentioned a rash of vandalism in the city limits of Onamia, including around Herington City Park and the skating rink. Keeping those areas lit during the night hours was suggested as a possible deterrent to future problems.
Fire chief Bruce Peterson said his crew answered 108 calls this past year, which was a significant increase from previous years. Those calls included 22 within the city limits. Peterson said the Covid vaccine will be offered to his crew, but, as with the police squad, the shot would not be required.
