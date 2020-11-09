The Wahkon City Council convened for their usual monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, where the findings of the City’s second yearly audit were presented after difficulties with the auditing firm had rendered the first audit invalid. The council also discussed using CARES act funding to better soundproof the meeting hall. The meeting concluded with an extended closed session for a City employee’s performance review.
Audit accepted
As the council had discussed at their May meeting, the 2019 audit which had previously been done had been rendered invalid after a peer review issue had left the firm the City usually goes through without the correct credentials. Roeschlein presented the board with a new audit, through Clasen, Stegner & Schiessl, at this month’s meeting. She indicated that the City had received a clean and unmodified opinion. However, she did bring forward several concerns the firm had to the board.
“Wahkon Days should not be run through city funds,” Roeschlein said. “They suggested a civic organization should be found to take it over.” Speaking with the Messenger after the meeting on this opinion, Roeschlein said that the City technically had no authority for fundraising, and that recommendation meant a relationship should be formed with a local nonprofit to handle such matters.
A further issue was also raised with the bidding requirements not being met when the City purchased their new plow. Councilor Tony Button asked how the council should be expected to find bids when the vehicle in question was used. “We pursued that completely above board,” he said, “so I don’t understand … We are trying to save money by buying something used, and basically the only way they’re saying you can do it is to buy something new.”
After discussion the council unanimously moved to accept the audit. Due to money received from the United States Department of Agriculture, Roeschlein said the City will need to perform a simple audit next year, which she noted is a much more intensive process than a regular audit.
Soundproofing City Hall
Speaking on CARES Act grant funding, Roeschlein said the City has $15,300 left, and she will be providing a full resolution containing all items for the council next month. Items Roeschlein cited at the meeting included a firewall for the clerk’s office, miscellaneous sanitizing equipment and a web-camera at the office for virtual meetings. She noted that she has issues reading her laptop’s screen when accessing the computer from home. She asked the council about getting a laptop with a larger display and having her current laptop on hand as an extra. Mayor Ronda Bjornson stated she thought it was a good idea if CARES Act funds could be spent on it.
Button then spoke on looking into the possibility of getting soundboards for the meeting hall. He stated that he had researched building them, using a 3M brand foam for soundproofing, and it would cost about $30 a panel.
“We’ve talked about it (soundproofing the hall) for years,” Roeschlein said. “Now that we have this $15,000, it’s time to try it.” She further noted that the bad acoustics of the hall have been an ongoing issue, both for the council or anyone who wanted to use the hall for community events. Councilor Kim Tyson put forward a motion to purchase materials for 15 soundproofing boards, and the council unanimously voted to approve the motion.
Closed session
Following the rest of the evening’s agenda, the council moved into a closed session for a review of a city employee. The agenda indicated that the session was closed at the request of said employee.
Summarizing the session when the council reopened, Roeschlein said the council discussed the employee’s ability to perform essential functions of their job and that the evaluation would be continued at a later date when further information was gathered regarding the extent of the employee’s ability to do their job. The council acknowledged a need to discuss how to ensure essential job responsibilities are carried out in case of the employee’s absence. Roeschlein said that mutual aid from the City of Isle has occurred and will continue to occur to assist Wahkon with wastewater management.
A closed meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 20 to further discuss the issue. Following the meeting, Roeschlein told the Messenger that both parties, the council and public works director Chris Weinreich, would be negotiating a separation agreement. The council further debated how to proceed in filling the needs of their public works department. Mutual aid from Isle will continue until the City of Wahkon hires a new public works director. An open meeting will be held on Oct. 27 to discuss the separation agreement and filling the open public works position.
