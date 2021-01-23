The Wahkon City Council convened for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, with a brief agenda primarily concerned with swearing in a newly elected and other annual reorganizational procedures. The council also addressed several requests from organizations they’ve previously donated to. However, the council chose to hold off on donations until they had a better grasp on what was in their charitable gambling fund, as a payment was also needed for Isle Fire Department.
Annual reorganization
The council began by swearing in its newly elected member, Brenda Buck, who was led through her oath of office by city clerk Karrie Roeschlein.
After this oath, the council appointed their acting mayor, councilor Tony Button, along with a slew of other appointments, including: weed inspector, Mayor Ronda Blornson; Assistant Weed Inspector, maintenance supervisor Jake Weinreich; wastewater commissioner, councilor Chip Frederickson; streets and sidewalks commissioner, Button; municipal buildings commissioner, Buck; and parks commissioner, councilor Rick Roberts.
First National Bank of Milaca - Isle branch was designated the official depository, and the League of Minnesota Cities 4M Fund was designated for their municipal money market fund, the Mille Lacs Messenger, the official newspaper, Hoffman, Phillip, and Martell PLLC was designated the City’s accountants, Kennedy and Graven their attorneys, Rinke Noonan as special legal counsel and Short Elliot Hendrickson as engineers. Zoning administrator was Sourcewell, David Drown Associates, Inc., was financial advisor, and Oberfeld Insurance was insurance provider.
Donation requests
Among their new business items, the council reviewed a request for donations from the Initiative Foundation. Roeschlein told the council that though they previously donated to the foundation, they have recently held off on giving the donation because their charitable gambling fund was now going to pay for services through the Isle Fire Department. When asked by Buck, Roeschlein explained that the Initiative fund was a philanthropic organization based in Little Falls, whose work helped provide childcare and other community resources. The City of Wahkon has previously done training for their Wahkon Area Vision Effusion committee through the Foundation.
Another proposed donation on the docket would go to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. Roeschlein noted that the City had given a large donation last year, at $250, and Button said around $400 went to the Initiative Foundation.
The charitable gambling fund currently had $8,800. In April, the City would need to make a quarterly payment of $9,375 to the fire department. To be sure there was enough to pay the department, Bjornson suggested the council see how much money was in the fund at the next monthly meeting. The council was in agreement to wait on committing to any donations until next month.
