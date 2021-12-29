Truth-in-Taxation took center stage during the December meeting of the Isle School Board. Via Zoom, the Board viewed a presentation by their business manager, Todd Netzke, of last year’s expenditures and revenue for District 473, as well as projected spending and revenue for 2022. Those figures showed an approximate $100,000 projected deficit for the coming year.
The Board then opened the meeting to those in the audience who chose to comment on the proposed 2022 school taxes. A woman in the audience, who lives on the north end of Mille Lacs in Aitkin County, but resides in the Isle School District, produced her proposed tax form for 2022 citing an increase in her school tax of 300 percent, saying, “this was gasp producing.” The Board agreed, and were as perplexed as the gasping woman wondering why or how her school taxes could go up at such a rate. The Board asked the woman to do some research as to why the huge increase and keep the Board informed as to the reasons for such a disparity from what Isle was proposing. Ultimately, the Board voted to impose a 41 percent levy increase over that of last year to cover the projected costs for running their schools for the coming year.
In department reports, Isle Superintendent of Schools Dean Kapsner addressed the issues of some staff shortages that have occurred, not only in Isle, but across the state and those how issues are being brought to the attention of the governing board of the Rum River Special Education Co-op.
Kapsner also mentioned how online learning is exploding statewide, including students from Isle who are taking part in this form of education. Kudos were also handed out from Kapsner for the successes of the Title One Family Fun Night held on Dec. 14 headed by Ms. Noha and her staff and the elementary music concert on Dec. 17 with special thanks to music directors Nick Schultz and Dwight Przybilla. There was also mention of how the ice rink, located on the Isle School campus, was being prepared for use.
Among the noteworthy positive items presented by Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz was a program at the school called “The Giving Tree” which provided gifts for 53 families in need, and in the words of Schultz, “made Christmas a bit brighter for our students.” Schultz also mentioned how Isle had four students join those from Onamia High in performing in an All-Conference Band on Dec. 15 and will be performing on Jan. 8 in Pine City. There are also Isle students performing with the Onamia jazz band.
Elementary principal, Melissa Maxwell presented to the Board some positive reports, including a big thank you to the Isle Lions Club who provided gift bags for each student birth-6th grade, the success of the winter concert, and the creative venture of “decking the halls” of the elementary building with seasonal scenes (see pictures) and the fact that 50 people showed up for Family Fun Night.
Activities Director Tyler Soderstrom gave a brief summary of how the paired winter sports programs of girls and boys basketball and wrestling are going, emphasizing the fact that the basketball programs are now able to field varsity, junior varsity and C-teams, as well as eighth and ninth-grade squad. He shared the good news of how well the Raiders wrestling team had performed to date, posting a 5-1 duel-meet record with 43 participants grades 7-12, including 36 from Isle and seen from Onamia. Soderstrom also mentioned how to varsity wrestlers are ranked in the top ten in the state in their weight categories in Class A: Isle freshman, Zach Remer is currently ranked second at the 113 pounds and Isle senior Daniel Miller is ranked ninth at 170 pounds.
Soderstrom finished by mentioning how there is paired participation with Onamia in other State High School activities, including the cheerleading squad (although just Isle students for the winter season), interest in the One-Act-Play and Speech, as well as jazz band and choir. The activities director gave a heads-up about the only scheduled matinee basketball game this coming Jan. 20 when the Mille Lacs Raiders girls team will host the Ogilvie Lions at Isle gym in the afternoon when at the same time, the Raiders boys team will play the Lions in the afternoon at Ogilvie.
