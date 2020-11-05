Mille Lacs County has completed counting absentee ballots received on or before Election Day, November 3, 2020. The “unofficial” election results may be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results). Election results published on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website will remain “unofficial” until election results are canvassed by the State, the County, and local canvassing boards. The canvassing boards will then review and certify the results of the election in the coming weeks.
Mille Lacs County will continue to count absentee ballots postmarked no later than November 3, 2020. These absentee ballots will be processed until November 10, 2020. In compliance with the U.S. Court of Appeals Eighth Circuit, ballots received after November 3, 2020 will be separated from ballots received on or before November 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.