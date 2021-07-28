A dramatic rescue occurred on Mille Lacs on Wednesday, July 7 by a 13-year-old youth from Stewartville, Minn., Sawyer King. Sawyer and his best friend, Julian Peterson were on a fifth annual “best friends trip” where family and friends rented a cabin on Mille Lacs.
The group went fishing on a pontoon on Wednesday, July 7 around 7 a.m., and Seth Helberg, Julian’s dad, caught a northern. When unhooking it, he accidentally knocked the boat keys in the water. Seth told KTTC, “I made a poor decision and decided to strip down and jump into the lake.”
Rachel Peterson, Seth’s fiance, told the Mille Lacs Messenger, “It was pretty windy that day, and the pontoon keys went in the other direction than the boat was drifting. So when Seth jumped in and swam to the keys (they were on a floating key chain), the pontoon just got further and further away.”
With the wind blowing, it didn’t take long for Seth to get separated from the pontoon boat. As he tried to swim back to the pontoon, it was a losing battle, and he was soon exhausted. He later told KTTC that he thought for sure he was going to drown. At that point, he yelled to the boat to be sure that they told Rachel and the kids that he loved them.
As others on the boat tried to paddle the pontoon back towards Seth, Sawyer had put a lifejacket on, grabbed a second one and jumped off the boat. Sawyer fought and swam against the wind until he reached Seth.
In the meantime, Jullian was also trying to call his mom, Rachel, but the reception was spotty, and Rachel ran down to the dock as she was trying to hear what he was saying. All she could hear was “he is drowning and we can’t get him, mom” over and over again, and then he said “we can’t see him anymore.”
Then Jamie, Sawyer’s twin brother who was on shore, ran to the owner’s camper and said he needed the keys to another boat to get out to them. Rachel went on to say, “Tim (the owner) and I went out on the lake following Jullian’s instructions and saw both Sawyer and Seth in the water.
Once Sawyer had reached Seth, he was able to keep him afloat until they arrived to pick them up and get them in the other boat. Around that time, another boat who had heard them hollering had come from shore and began towing the keyless pontoon back to shore as the anchor was no longer holding.
Both Seth and Sawyer were taken to urgent care. Sawyer was released after they determined he was healthy; Seth was taken to the hospital in St. Cloud but he is now doing well.
Rachel wrote this thank you to Sawyer in a message to the station:
“Sawyer Vincent King ... you are everyone’s HERO. Without you, I wouldn’t have my fiance ... and my boys would be without a father. Your heroic act kept my family together ... No words can explain how proud I am of you and to think so quick on your feet ... Your act saved Seth and I cannot thank you enough! You are forever and always my hero!”
After his heroic rescue, Sawyer’s mom, Michelle, told KTTC that Sawyer now wants to take lifeguarding lessons, and she thinks that would be fitting. She went on to say, “He’d be great in a lifeguarding job.”
