County has been voting largely by mail-in since 2002
Many have expressed concerns over how voting will be handled in Aitkin County with specific concerns over a move to have the majority of precincts be mail-in voting precincts. Early voting started Sept. 18 in Minnesota.
The Aitkin Age’s Jennifer Eisenbart reported last week that the majority of precincts in Aitkin County have been mail-in voting since 2002.
Aitkin County Auditor Kirk Peysar said that three additional Aitkin County townships have chosen to go to mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election – Nordland, Haugen and Lakeside – beyond what has traditionally been mail-in ballot precincts.
This leaves 13 in-person polling places. Peysar did say that townships are allowed to make this change, in agreement with the county auditor.
Residents can request an absentee ballot or go to the government center in Aitkin and vote in person until the day before the election on Monday, Nov. 2 by 5 p.m.
The in-person polling locations for Nov. 3 are:
• City of Aitkin – Aitkin Public Library, 110 1st Ave. NE, opens at 7 a.m.
• Clark – Sno-Flyers Building, 195 Main St., Tamarack, opens at 10 a.m.
• Farm Island – Farm Island Town Hall, 32788 416th Ave., opens at 7 a.m.
• Fleming – Fleming Town Hall, 29977 430th Ln., opens at 10 a.m.
• Jevne – Jevne Town Hall, 43512 247th Pl., opens at 10 a.m.
• Lee – Zion Lutheran Church, 27412 Dam Lake St., opens at 10 a.m.
• Macville – Macville/Swatara Community Hall, 38946 605th St., opens at 10 a.m.
• Malmo – Malmo Town Hall, 31927 260th Ln, Malmo, opens at 8 a.m.
• McGregor – McGregor Town Hall, 41529 200th Ave., McGregor, opens at 10 a.m.
• Shamrock – Shamrock Town Hall, 49954 Lake Ave., opens at 7 a.m.
• Wagner – Wagner Town Hall, 11550 St. Hwy. 18, opens at 10 a.m.
• White Pine – White Pine Town Hall, 22020 210th Ave., opens at 10 a.m.
• Williams –McGrath Fire Hall, 209 Main St., opens at 10 a.m.
All polls close at 8 p.m.
Aitkin County normally has well in excess of 90% of its population vote. Peysar did caution voters that outside organizations are sending unsolicited requests to voters in order to get them ballots this year. As a result, a resident might get an application in the mail because of that unsolicited request.
For those in mail-in precincts, ballots will be automatically mailed out. With questions, call the county auditor’s office at 218-927-7354.
How to vote early
In order to register to vote, people can go online at Minnesota Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.mn.us, or go to the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office, located at 307 2nd St NW Room 121, Aitkin, Minnesota 56431.
Since balloting started two weeks ago, the Aitkin County Government Center (same address as above) is the absentee/early voting center. Voters can request an absentee ballot in person, by mail or online.
Peysar said that he expected 75% of Aitkin County to vote by mail or absentee ballots. If registration takes place before Oct. 13, no verification will be required, since records are verified by the state. If you register after that date, you will need to provide a driver’s license or valid ID.
If you decide to register at the polls, you will need a valid ID as well as a proof of address in the form of a bill.
The most important thing to remember this year, when more mail-in ballots are expected is to “not wait until the last minute to vote your ballot and return it” Peysar said.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 3, and must be received within seven days of the election, by Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.