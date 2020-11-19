A head-on vehicle crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11 south of Garrison in Crow Wing County on Hwy. 169 and has injured three people with one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Ford Expedition, driven by Robert Lee Nickaboine, age 21, of Onamia, was traveling north on Hwy. 169 at about 9:31 a.m. when Nickaboine crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a Kia Sedona that was traveling southbound on Hwy. 169.
Nickaboine received non-life threatening injuries and was not wearing his seatbelt. The state patrol reported that alcohol was involved on the part of Nickaboine. The road conditions were snowy and icy.
The 2012 Kia Sedona was driven by Amy Jo Ruiz, age 34, from Hampton, Iowa. Ruiz received life threatening injuries from the crash. The State Patrol reported she was wearing her seatbelt and no alcohol was involved.
Nickaboine’s passenger, Chey Amos Garbow, a 17-year-old male of Onamia, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Agencies responding were the Minnesota State Patrol, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Garrison Fire and Rescue.
