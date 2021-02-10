An Adover man, William Alfred Tinklenberg, age 57, was killed on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Mora as he crossed Hwy. 65 from the east to west.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jenna Emily Gustafson, age 28 of Mora, was southbound on Hwy. 65 in Mora when the vehicle struck Tinklenberg around 7:53 p.m.
Gustafson was uninjured. The roads were dry, and there was no alcohol detected on Gustafson. A passenger traveling with Gustafson, Colton Lee Kizzire, age 30 of Mora, was uninjured.
It’s uncertain as of press time if charges will be filed.
