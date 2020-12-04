Onamia mayor Marge Agnew welcomed a score of men, women and children to the ninth annual community tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of Nov. 27.
Nine years ago, at the suggestion of Agnew, then an Onamia councilor, a holiday tree was planted and decorated on land next to City Hall.
Each Friday after Thanksgiving thereafter, Agnew has presided over the tree-lighting ceremony, and each year she has chosen to dedicate the event to someone or something special.
This year, in light of the fact that so many negative things have happened throughout the past 11 months, Agnew chose to dedicate the program to things positive during 2020, and asked those assembled to recall something positive in their lives of the past year. Newborn babies, diplomas earned and surgeries completed were some of the positive things mentioned.
A countdown to the lights being turned on was followed by the singing of seasonal songs, and everyone who attended was given freshly baked and individually wrapped Christmas cookies direct from the oven of the mayor.
