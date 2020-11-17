Assault and stabbing lead to death on Nay Ah Shing Drive

A chill morning set the scene at Nay Ah Shing Drive this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 17, with yellow police tape cordoning off the road and multiple properties. Individuals wearing jackets emblazoned with BCA, from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, could be seen moving about the property. Multiple onlookers observed from surrounding properties, but those willing to speak with the Mille Lacs Messenger were unable to provide information on the incident.
However, a report now indicates a stabbing resulted in death at the property earlier that morning.
A statement provided by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe indicates that at approximately 12:25 a.m. the morning of Nov. 17, Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded to a report of an assault on Nay Ah Shing Drive on the Mille Lacs Reservation.
Upon their arrival at the scene, Mille Lacs Tribal Police found an unresponsive 18-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. Aid was rendered, and it was determined that the victim was deceased.
Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are conducting an active investigation. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s department also responded at the scene.
