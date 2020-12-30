A Minnesota federal judge, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson, on Monday, Dec. 21, agreed to a motion by attorneys for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for a summary judgment on standing regarding a breakdown in the law enforcement agreement between tribal police and Mille Lacs County as part of the tribal police’s 2017 lawsuit against the County. Judge Nelson did not issue an opinion on the Reservation boundaries, which is also part of the lawsuit, but the subject will be heard on March 15 in court.
An attorney for the County, Randy Thompson of Nolan, Thompson, Leighton & Tataryn, said there may be an appeal made by the county attorney or sheriff. Thompson expressed his disappointment with the ruling, adding that the court may not have fully considered the conflicting factual record in reaching its conclusion, but he is hopeful that the core issue of the Reservation boundaries will be resolved in favor of the County’s position in a future court hearing.
Judge Nelson stated in the opinion issued on Dec. 21, “Although the Court does not wade into this core issue today, it is important to recognize that this case rests on this boundary dispute.” The judge stated that the court finds that the Band has met their burden of establishing standing to pursue claims that the county attorney and sheriff interfered with the Band’s law enforcement authority. This ruling is based on a number of testimonies and emails from and between tribal police, state corrections, former county sheriff Brent Lindgren, and county attorney Joe Walsh.
Judge Nelson also stated, “Importantly, courts have long recognized that tribes have legally protected rights in their sovereignty and, accordingly, that infringement of those rights confers standing. Indeed, a tribe has a legally protected interest in exercising its inherent sovereign law enforcement authority.”
She added that the evidence in the record reveals “numerous actual, concrete and particularized incidents in which the Band’s police officers have been restricted from carrying out their law enforcement duties.”
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin issued a statement regarding the ruling asserting the ruling addresses several threshold issues in the case but does not address the merits – whether the Mille Lacs Reservation still exists and the scope of the Band’s law enforcement authority within the Reservation.
“In the ruling by Judge Susan Richard Nelson, the court determined that it has ‘jurisdiction’ to hear the Band’s case, that the Band has ‘standing’ to pursue its case and that the county attorney and county sheriff are not ‘immune’ from the Band’s claims,” stated Benjamin. “In ruling that the Band has ‘standing,’ the court agreed with the Band that the actions of the county attorney and county sheriff had interfered with the Band’s law enforcement authority and that their actions had harmed Band police officers, the Band police department and public safety on the Reservation.”
Benjamin added, “These rulings mean that the Band’s case can proceed to a decision on the merits. The parties are currently preparing motions that will address the Reservation boundary issue. Those motions will be filed in February and argued in March 2021.”
Thompson issued the following statement: “While we are disappointed by the Court’s decision and concerned that it may not have fully considered the conflicting factual record in reaching its conclusion, the fundamental question at issue in the case – the status of the Mille Lacs Reservation – remains before the Court, and we remain confident that our position, that the Reservation was disestablished by treaty, agreements and Supreme Court decision more than 100 years ago, will be upheld. The December 21, 2020 decision allows the parties and the Court to focus their efforts on addressing that core issue.”
History of lawsuit
The 2017 lawsuit against Mille Lacs County which includes the County, County Attorney Joe Walsh, and County Sheriff Don Lorge (at the time of lawsuit filing, the sheriff was Brent Lindgren) was filed by the Band, Sara Rice (Mille Lacs Band Chief of Police) and Derrick Naumann (Sergeant of the Mille Lacs Band Police Department).
The Mille Lacs Band maintains that the 61,000-acre reservation, established by treaty in 1855 and encompassing much of the lower half of Mille Lacs Lake including the cities of Isle and Wahkon, that it has never been disestablished. The Band also claims that County law enforcement blocked its tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands. The defendants, Mille Lacs County, believe the 1855 Reservation was diminished or disestablished by way of subsequent federal treaties, statutes and agreements.
