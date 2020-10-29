Breaking: Change to absentee voting, absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, Nov. 3

Due to a legal challenge to the absentee ballot extension of 7 days, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has overruled the state approved consent decree extending the deadline for submitting absentee and mail ballots.
The Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted.
The Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office wants to remind voters that they may hand deliver their ballot to the Mille Lacs County Auditor's office at the Historic Courthouse located in Milaca, or vote early in-person at the Courthouse, up until the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 2 by 3 p.m.
The Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse is also open on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for early in-person voting.
Alternatively, voters who were planning on waiting to mail their vote in, can still vote in person at their precinct on Election Day. The Minnesota Secretary of State states in a press release that voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail.
Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at http://www.mnvotes.org/track.
Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartsuch said that if the ballot has been received by the county auditor’s office by Election Day, it will be noted at the precinct when they arrive to vote as well.
With further questions, please contact the Mille Lacs County Auditor's Office at 320-983-8310.
