An Onamia man crossed the centerline traveling northbound on Hwy. 169 south of Garrison in Vineland and hit a semi truck. The driver of the car, Michael Troha, 67, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in St. Cloud.
The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 2 at approximately 11:51 a.m. Troha was driving a 1998 Saturn SI1 when he hit the 2005 Peterbilt semi truck driven by John Clarin, 61, of Princeton. Clarin sustained no injuries and was wearing his seatbelt.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Troha was not wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol was not listed as a contributing factor.
