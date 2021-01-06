Mille Lacs County will now have their probation department under direction of the State of Minnesota Department of Corrections effective July 1. This resolution was approved at the Dec. 15 regular board meeting of Mille Lacs County Commissioners based on a slight cost savings and judicial action to not reappoint the current probation director, Ben Davis, who has been the director for five years.
An order signed by Mille Lacs County District Court Judges Gail T. Kulick, Mark J. Herzing and Matthew M. Quinn stated that the Director of Mille Lacs County Probation Department serves at the pleasure of the Mille Lacs County District Court and that the director would now be appointed annually by the district court judges.
The letter stated, dated Dec. 11, stated that a “director is necessary to ensure that probation supervision and services are provided without interruption and that probationers are served and public safety is thereby protected.”
The letter stated that the district court appoints Cara Fosteson, who is currently a supervisor in the County’s juvenile probation unit, to the position of probation director for the period of Dec. 14 through the end of the fiscal year in 2021. The letter penned by the judges said that the appointment may be revoked, withdrawn or canceled with or without notice and with or without cause at any time during the appointment period.
Mille Lacs County Assistant Administrator Holly Wilson said that per Minnesota Judicial Branch policy, the judges and County are required to collaborate on the appointment of a director and that there was no collaboration with this appointment.
The county board authorized a letter to go out to the district court judges pointing out a lack of collaboration with the County and asking that the job be posted following the County’s probation director selection process and that the interim director be Deb Anderson, who is a DOC district supervisor for Mille Lacs, Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, Pope, Stevens, Grant, Traverse, and Big Stone counties.
Davis spoke at the meeting. “This is disappointing … it is ultimately the legal right for them to appoint a probation director, and the County has a lot of rights to hire that person,” said Davis.
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh spoke to the situation stating, “Nothing about this process is customary … I don’t know of another situation where anything like this has happened.”
County Commissioner Genny Reynolds noted, “These three judges were not involved in the process in 2015. I think the letter is appropriate to send because they are no doing anything customary that has been practice in the past.”
Under the new DOC probationary model, county probation employees would enter the state correctional employee system with no future appointment of a probation director. Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said that there are only 23 out of 87 counties in the state who are still on a county system.
Benefits to the county are that the employees would not require supervision by County human resources and there would be a cost savings of approximately $8,000.
Fosteson was also present and said, “As an employee here for 26 years, I would encourage the board to keep the delivery system as we have had it. I fear some staff would feel this is a life changing event, and I would like the board to give this more consideration.”
DOC Probation Supervisor Deb Anderson was present at the meeting and stated, “We would be very welcoming and inclusive. I know there is fear of the unknown, but agents will have jobs, benefits and retirement options.”
The County would have the option in the future to change the model back to a County-based model.
In a later statement, Oman the reason the county board is considering the state model was to benchmark the opportunity of providing efficiency of service and economic of scale of probation services to all levels criminal convictions (juvenile, misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, felony) under the state model as opposed to the current mechanisms of the State managing felony probations and the County managing misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, and juvenile convictions. The County had reviewed this opportunity in 2014, and revisited the opportunity as the organizational dynamics had changed, he added.
It is unclear if the judges were unhappy with the performance of Davis. Wilson said she was unable to comment on the reason for the judges’ decision for the change in probation director. No statement was returned from the Mille Lacs County Courts as of deadline on Monday.
