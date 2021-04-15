A drowning occurred on Mille Lacs Lake last evening, April 14, at approximately 7:08 p.m. near Cash’s Landing in Vineland.
According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, a boat had capsized on Mille Lacs Lake with reports that people may be in the water, which is approximately in the high 30s this time of year. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge said that it appeared there were four individuals in a small aluminum boat netting fish when the boat was overtaken by waves causing the boat to capsize.
A tribal officer at the scene used a nearby rowboat to recover some of the individuals from the water who were approximately 100 yards from shore. There were also unidentified good Samaritans who assisted in retrieving the individuals from the water, added Lorge.
Three individuals were recovered from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth individual identified as Jonathan Paul Holmquist, of Garrison, was recovered a short time later and transported to the Onamia hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search and rescue, Onamia Police Department, and Mille Lacs Health System emergency services all responded to the incident.
Sheriff Lorge sent his condolences to the Holmquist family. He added that the Tribal police did an outstanding job in the recovery.
