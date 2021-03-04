After a request by Mille Lacs County officials, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison agreed to a virtual town hall to hear feedback from citizens in Mille Lacs County regarding the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe 1855 Reservation boundary signs that went up on Jan. 7.
The boundary issue is currently being litigated in response to a lawsuit filed by the Mille Lacs Band against Mille Lacs County. The County had not received notification that the boundary signs would be going up by State officials. However, Gov. Walz and Ellison changed the long-held opinion of the State of Minnesota on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation boundaries to include the original 61,000 acres surrounding the lower half of Mille Lacs Lake.
Specific details on accessing the virtual meeting can be found in the Mar. 10 edition of the Messenger or on the Mille Lacs County website at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.