A fatal crash occurred in Onamia the evening of Friday, Dec. 18.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff reported that on Dec. 18 an Isle man, Macen Haggberg, 20, was traveling west on Stevens Road near Wahkon and appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
The vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling east on Stevens Road near 375th Street at about 8:17 p.m.
Haggberg was the lone occupant in his vehicle, a 1999 Toyota Corolla, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old Wahkon male, along with a 31-year-old passenger, sustained minor injuries and are listed in good condition. The 33-year-old male was driving a 2019 Alfa Giulia.
