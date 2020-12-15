An Onamia man, Chey Amos Garbow, 20, was the victim of a fatal vehicle hit and run on the morning of Dec. 9, 2020. The incident occurred at 1:19 a.m. on Virgo Road, just north of Cash’s Landing, in Mille Lacs County on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation.
No one has been arrested, and the death investigation is ongoing. The Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police is the agency handling the investigation, with Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office assisting at the scene. It is believed the suspected car is silver in color and was headed south on Virgo Road.
Earlier this fall on Nov. 17, a homicide occurred by stabbing on Nay Ah Shing Drive on the Mille Lacs Reservation where no suspect was apprehended. The stabbing victim was an 18-year-old male.
