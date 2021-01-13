Mille Lacs County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Mille Lacs County has been chosen to receive $12,331 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-needs areas around the country.
A local board made up of Central Mille Lacs United Way, the Mille Lacs County Salvation Army, the Milaca Ministerial Association, Pearl Crisis Center, Volunteers of America, the American Red Cross, local food pantries in the county as well as Lakes and Pines C.A.C. will determine how the funds awarded to Mille Lacs County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply by contacting Judy Pearson, Local Board Chair, for a Phase 38 application. Contact can be made by email at jpearsonpcc@gmail.com, by telephone at (320) 982-2901, or by mail at PO Box 42, Milaca MN 56353. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2021 to be considered for this grant.
