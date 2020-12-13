An infrastructure project at the south end of Mille Lacs Lake is currently taking shape.
Doug Cook, of Michels Construction, said of the project, “We are putting in a re-enforcement natural gas main. The project runs from Schubert to Stevens Rd. We started the in town (Wahkon) portion of the job in October, and started doing the work out of town in the middle of November.”
The project should be completed by Dec. 18 if everything goes as planned, he added.
Wahkon City Clerk/Treasurer Karrie Roeschlein said that CenterPoint hired Michels to install a 6” gas line next to their existing gas line in order to ensure enough distribution for the area.”
