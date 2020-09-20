MSA Flagship (Military Service Association) is a veterans organization that owns a bar and restaurant on Mille Lacs Lake. Many activities at held at the Flagship including Bingo, meat raffles and Karaoke on Fridays and Saturdays. “We have veterans who are members and also auxiliary members,” says MSA board president Tim Joy. “We honor our veterans here as well as support of our local community.” MSA donated $1,000 to the Isle Preschool program for some special activities and $5,000 to the Isle Athletic Department for kids that want to participate in sports but whose parents can’t afford the added expense.
