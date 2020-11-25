Spokesperson states casinos aren’t a significant spreader of COVID-19
In a press release from the Mille Lacs and Hinckley Grand Casinos, Sarah Barten, Chief Communications Officer for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, said that the gambling establishments will remain open for gaming and takeout eating.
The press release states: “We are confident in our ability to continue to safely operate, and we will be remaining open with changes to our operations.”
Barten said that when Grand Casino temporarily closed its doors when COVID-19 first arrived in Minnesota, Grand Ventures used that time to develop industry-leading best practices for cleaning, sanitation and security.
“We will continue to adjust our operations as this virus evolves, and Grand Casino has made several changes in light of recent developments to help bring additional protections to our guests and associates, including the following: All dine-in services will be temporarily suspended, but guests can continue to order their favorite food items 24 hours a day via to-go orders; fitness centers and pools at the casino hotels are temporarily closed; and Bingo will operate at reduced capacity with no food or beverage permitted in the Bingo Hall.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, in a Kare 11 article, a Mille Lacs Band spokesperson wrote this: “Because of sovereignty, the Governor’s executive orders don’t apply to tribal casinos or to tribal businesses. However, while I can’t speak to what other tribes are doing, Mille Lacs has kept its own policies very much aligned with Gov. Walz throughout the pandemic. That said, it’s important to note that the state’s data shows that, unlike restaurants, casinos are not considered a significant spreader of COVID – largely because of the protocols and procedures that were adopted to keep people safe.”
The health and sanitation plan can be viewed here: https://grandcasinomn.com/reopening.
