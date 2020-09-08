With cost being covered through CARES Act funds, the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse will see sleek new handrails. Mille Lacs County Facilities Operations Manager Noelan Lange said the refinishing is a direct result of the COVID-19 cleaning process.
“Right now, we have antique wood fibers which absorb the cleaning solution,” said Lange. “We are going to put a solid surface on the handrails to preserve them and help keep them cleaner.
