Though Hwy. 47 remains closed to through traffic, the bridges are completed, and the project is closer to an end.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson said the project remains on schedule and work is continuing on the south end of Hwy. 47 to Ogilvie.
The entire project is set to be open Wednesday, Oct. 14, weather permitting. The detour will be removed at that time.
The new Little Ann River and Ann Lake bridges are built and open to local traffic. “Those in the area will see road operations rev up south of the Ann River bridge/265th Avenue to Hwy. 23 in Ogilvie, as trucks can now haul materials over the bridges,” said the spokesperson. “Hwy. 47 remains open to those who live, work or visit a resident or business along the closed road. Expect stops or slow moving traffic with flaggers, pilot car and alternate one-way traffic in this area. Try to enter/exit the work zone nearest to you. Be on the lookout for multiple crews working at different locations on this 22-mile work zone.”
The work schedule for the week of Oct. 5 includes paving asphalt road surface, installing permanent signs, installing mailboxes, installing rumble-mumble strips, and establishing turf. For the week of Oct. 12-15, MnDOT crews will install permanent road markings, remove detour and traffic devices, clean-up various areas, and establish turf.
When the $14.7 million project opens to all traffic in mid-October, the full-depth reclaim will result in a new, smoother road surface with long-life pavement, improved drainage and improved motorist safety.
As the detour continues, mainline travelers on Hwy. 47 will continue to detour through mid-October. Follow signs along Hwy. 27/395th Street to Hwy. 65 Woodland to Hwy. 23 Mora, back to Hwy. 47 Ogilvie.
For more information on the Hwy. 47 project, call Project Manager Rob Abfalter at (320) 223-6617 or email robert.abfalter@state.mn.us or log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects/h47isletoogilvie.
For more information on MnDOT Central Minnesota projects in District 3, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow their Twitter or Facebook pages.
