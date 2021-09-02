An Isle 17-year-old teen has been killed in a crash occurring west of Mille Lacs Lake in Daggett Brook Township at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Crow Wing County Road 2.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that on Thursday, Sept. 2 at approximately 10:05 a.m., a freightliner straight truck was pulling a camper heading northbound on Hwy. 25 and a 1989 Chevy Celebrity driven by 17-year-old, Cayden Eagle, was westbound on County Road 2. The vehicles collided at the intersection. Hwy. 25 has the right of way.
The driver of the 2003 Freightliner truck, Clayton James Francis, 49, of Big Lake, has no injuries nor does his passenger, Kathryne Francis, 47, also of Big Lake. Both were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.
Responding to the crash were Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial ambulance.
Eagle was unbelted, and the airbag did not deploy. He died from injuries sustained at the crash.
