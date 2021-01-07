On Dec. 28 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a caller alerted a staff member at Lake Song Assisted Living on 206 Elm Street S. in Onamia to a bomb threat.
Lake Song staff notified the Lake Song manager and then called 911.
Responding officers were advised that an unknown male had called into the facility and told a staff member that he had placed a bomb in the building. Onamia Police requested the assistance of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s office to assist. Both Lake Song and Mille Lacs Health System administrators, including Dr. Tom Bracken and Lake Song Manager Cathy Hughes, were notified and responded to the scene to follow their safety protocols set in place. The Onamia Fire Chief was also made aware of the incident. Also responding were MLHS CEO Bill Nelson, Jackie Ulseth (CNO) and Kathie Jones, acute care DON.
All connected facilities went into lockdown. At the time of the event, all residents were safely in their apartments, according to a press release by Mille Lacs Health System.
After a sweep of the perimeter and inside of the building by several officers, nothing suspicious in nature was found, according to a press release by the Onamia Police Department.
Surveillance cameras were reviewed, and officers made the determination that there was no active threat to the safety of the residents or staff at that time. All residents were notified of this incident. Lake Song will continue to be diligent in security efforts with residents and the facility, according to Mille Lacs Health System administration.
The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information helpful to the case, please notify the Onamia Police Department at (320) 532-3131.
