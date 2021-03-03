The Mille Lacs Area Partners for Prevention (MAPP) has been granted another five-year grant to continue its mission. The group was established in December of 2011 with the primary focus of sharing resources, ideas and information to bring about community awareness of underage alcohol and drug use issues and promoting prevention.
Late last year, the group had come to the end of its five-year cycle and was uncertain it would be renewed.
Spokesperson for the group, Cyndy Rudolph, in the absence of former director Brian Miner who has taken another position, said, “This is great news, as the grant will enable us to continue our prevention efforts in the Mille Lacs area without financial worries.”
She stated in an email that Onamia Schools are the fiscal host and are working on hiring a new MAPP coordinator. She added that while the group will still continue to work on youth alcohol and opioid prevention, the primary focus of the new grant will be on tobacco/vaping and marijuana.
“We were only allowed to choose two substances, and our student survey results have shown dramatic increases in the percentages of local youth using both of these,” said Rudolph. “Additionally, there should be supplemental funding specific to youth alcohol prevention that we, as a DFC coalition, can apply for next year.”
SURVEY RESULTS
The survey Rudolph referred to showed the following positive outcomes:
• Of the 149, sixth through twelfth grade Onamia students surveyed, 77.2% said they would rather not drink alcohol when hanging out with friends.
• Of those surveyed, 96.6% said that their parents or guardians do not allow them or their friends to use tobacco at home (other than for spiritual or ceremonial purposes).
• Of those surveyed, 95% said that their parents don’t allow them or their friends to drink alcohol at home.
• Of those surveyed, 93% said they don’t smoke part or all of a cigarette.
• Of those surveyed, 100% said they don’t use chewing tobacco. However, 13 students said they got the chewing tobacco from a friend, from a family member, purchased it themselves, or was purchased by an adult they didn’t know.
It should be noted that the percentages were slightly higher when students were asked about their peer use rather than their own usage of various substances. Of those surveyed, 78% said they were “very honest” in answering.
The survey Rudolph referred to showed the following concerning outcomes:
• Of those surveyed, 12.4% said they smoke e-cigarettes (vaping/JUUL).
• When asked how they obtain the e-cigarette, 37% said from a friend, family member or someone they knew who is under 21 years old. Of those surveyed, 29% said they obtained it from someone they know over 21 years old. And 12% said they obtained it from an adult they don’t know.
• Of those surveyed, 14.3% said they use marijuana or hashish.
• In regards to the perception of risk of harm by smoking marijuana once or twice per week, 24% of those surveyed felt there was no risk, and 36.6% felt there was a slight risk. The perceived risk for using alcohol was much lower at 6.7% feeling there was no risk and 32% feeling there was a slight risk. Of those surveyed, 8% felt there was no risk for smoking e-cigarettes, and 31% felt there was a slight risk.
• Of those surveyed, 83% said their parents would think it was wrong or very wrong for them to drink alcohol, 89% said their parents would think it was wrong or very wrong for them to smoke e-cigarettes, 75% said their parents would think it was wrong or very wrong for them to smoke marijuana, and 92% said their parents would think it was wrong or very wrong for them to smoke tobacco (other than for spiritual or ceremonial purposes).
• But when asked what their peers would think of them drinking alcohol, 40% of those surveyed answered “a little wrong or not wrong at all.” And 42% of those surveyed answered it would be considered among peers “a little wrong or not wrong at all” to use e-cigarettes. They also answered by 41% “a little wrong or not wrong at all” among peer opinion to smoking marijuana.
GETTING THE MESSAGE
Students were also asked if they’ve seen or heard any MAPP campaign messages in the form of prevention campaign advertisements, posters, billboards, or radio ads. Of those surveyed, 52% answered that they have seen or heard those messages, and 32% weren’t sure. Of those surveyed, 57% said they have seen the messages in school.
