Mille Lacs County is currently ranked ninth out of the 87 Minnesota counties for COVID-19 mortality with a death rate of 2%. However, neighboring Aitkin County ranks second among Minnesota counties with a death rate of 3.54%, with the highest death rate occurring in Anoka County.
A number of factors may be contributing to these death rates, but the greatest factor is whether someone is among the elderly demographic and living in long-term care or assisted living. The most recent data released by Mille Lacs County Public Health indicated that 81% of deaths are coming from long-term and assisted living care facilities.
As of Monday, Dec. 7, Mille Lacs County has had 1,713 total COVID-19 cases resulting in 35 deaths. The age range of those who died include the following: one death (aged 20-29), four deaths (aged 60-69) and 30 deaths (aged 70 and over). Of those deaths, 23 occurred in long-term or assisted living care. Twelve of the 35 deaths are listed as living in private residences.
Total deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota are 3,913 as of Monday, and among them 2,645 are those living in these types of congregate care facilities. Statewide, the death rate for this demographic is 67%. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the death rate for residents in long-term care or assisted living is 21.2%.
Mille Lacs County has 18.6% of the total population who are 65 years or older. Aitkin County has 33.8% of its population in that demographic. In comparison, Hennepin County has 14.5% of its population who are 65 years or older. Crow Wing County has 23% of it’s population in that demographic.
But along with the elderly and those living in a congregate care facility being among the greatest risk factors, other factors may be at play.
Other risk factors
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 46 million Americans live in rural areas and face distinctive challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those challenges are higher rates of cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, as well as less access to healthcare. Those challenges put some rural residents at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 or having severe illness. They are also less likely to have health insurance.
The CDC also notes that rural communities are becoming more diverse racially and ethnically. Racial and ethnic minority groups including African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos, American Indians/Alaskan Natives, and Asian/Pacific Islanders, are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 and having severe illness.
In looking at diabetes locally, Aitkin County has the highest prevalence of diabetes in Minnesota at 12.5% of the total population. Mille Lacs County is ranked fourth in the state with a 11.6% diabetes rate.
Obesity, also a COVID-19 risk factor, is more prevalent in rural areas. Pine County has the highest prevalence of adult obesity in Minnesota at 37.2%. Mille Lacs County ranks fifth in the state with a 34.9% adult obesity rate. Aitkin County has a 29.6% rate.
In another risk category, adult smoking, Mille Lacs County comes in sixth in the state with 17.7% of adults who smoke. Aitkin County has a 15.6% adult smoking rate.
Data in surrounding counties
According to the Minnesota Department of Health COVID Situation Update webpage last Thursday, in Morrison County, there have been 2,417 cases and 30 deaths with a death rate of 1.2%. In Crow Wing County, there have been 3,762 cases and 37 deaths with a death rate of less than 1% at .98%. In Aitkin County, there have been 795 cases and 30 deaths with a death rate of 3.77%. In Kanabec County, there have been 677 cases with 14 deaths with a 2% death rate. In Isanti County, there have been 1,995 cases and 17 deaths with a death rate of less than 1% at .8%. In Benton County, there have been 3,172 cases and 53 deaths with a 1.6% death rate. In Sherburne County, there have been 6,082 cases and 43 deaths with a death rate of less than 1% at .7%.
Among urban counties, Anoka County has a 3.75% death rate, Hennepin County has a 1.6% death rate, Ramsey County has a 1.7% death rate, and Dakota County has a .8% death rate. The rural outlying counties of Pine and Carlton counties have a .5% death rate and a .8% death rate, respectively.
What we know about COVID-19 deaths in the State of Minnesota
Among the white (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is 1.4%. Among the black (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is .85%. Among the American Indian/Alaska Native (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is 2.01%. The Hispanic death rate in Minnesota is .47%.
The MDH website also indicates that the source of the majority of COVID-19 cases is unknown with 137,945 cases. The ones that were traced back to a specific location include community interaction (with no known contact with a confirmed case) at 60,808 cases, community interaction (with a known contact with confirmed case) at 54,554 cases, and congregate care living (staff, resident or visitor) at 25,696 cases. See chart for more numbers on likely exposures.
Summary of COVID-19 statewide
Total positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Minnesota as of Thursday, Dec. 3 are 327,477. The age group with the highest number of COVID positive tests are the 25-30 years of age at 34,806 cases.
The age group with the highest number of deaths are the 85-89 years in age with 691. The age group with the second highest number of deaths are 90-94 year olds with 623 deaths. See the chart to the right for numbers of deaths in other age groups.
