Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman has been named a top five finalist for the Beltrami County administrator position based in Bemidji.
The Bemidji Pioneer reported that current County Administrator Kay Mack plans to retire in November and candidates for her position will be interviewed on Oct. 14.
The five finalists who will be interviewed on Oct. 14 include the following:
Thomas Barry – most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer/City Manager for the City of Minot, N.D., where he was in the position for nearly four years.
Mitchell Berg – currently serves as the City Administrator for the city of Mahnomen, Minn., where he has been employed for five years.
Pat Oman – currently employed as the Mille Lacs County Administrator, where he has served for five years.
Christina Regas – currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Blackduck, Minn., where she has been employed for over six years.
Rebecca Secore – currently employed with Beltrami County, where she serves as the director of Health and Human Services. She has been in this role for seven years.
Beltrami County is working with the firm David Drown Associates Co. to narrow the search and perhaps make the final decision.
Oman earlier this spring was a top five candidate for the Oakdale city administrator position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.