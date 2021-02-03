In a letter addressed to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners dated Jan. 31, 2021, Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman abruptly resigned.
The letter stated: “Please accept my resignation as County Administrator for Mille Lacs County effective Sunday, January 31, 2021. I would appreciate the County Board of Commissioners approve my resignation as leaving in good standing and that I receive my accrued vacation totaling 240 hours. Thank you for the employment opportunity.”
Oman took the helm at County on Oct. 5, 2015 with the priorities of economic growth, business diversity and better broadband access. But in 2017, he found himself entangled in the lawsuit by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe against Mille Lacs County, the county sheriff and the county attorney. The lawsuit, which addressed policing on tribal land and the boundary dispute over the original 1855 Treaty Reservation, is still in U.S. District Court and expected to be resolved later this year.
Oman’s resignation hasn’t been officially accepted by the county board as of press time on Monday but will be on the board’s agenda on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Holly Wilson, current assistant county administrator, will serve as interim county administrator.
