The ongoing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect institutions broadly on a national level, and the Mille Lacs County Jail is no exception. The Messenger has been informed by jail administrator Bradley Hunt that the Mille Lacs County Jail has seen a recent rise in positive cases among inmates and staff, and that rise continues to affect jail operations.
On Nov. 4, Hunt stated the jail received two positive tests from inmates during the jail’s routine 12-day testing cycle. Tests at the time were being processed through Fairview Northland lab. In response to these positive tests, the jail offered tests to all inmates and correctional staff between Nov. 5 and 6. According to Hunt, all but a handful provided samples.
The collected tests were then sent to the Minnesota Department of Health, and inmates were put in lockdown status pending test results. Hunt stated he contacted the Mille Lacs County Court, Mille Lacs County Chief of Police and local State Patrol troopers asking them for discretion on arrests. “I am happy to say those agencies have understood the situation and helped out wonderfully,” Hunt said.
Hunt further clarified that this cooperation has led to a decrease in the number of arrests, and he was uncertain how long this decrease would continue. A meeting would be held within the upcoming week with various stakeholders, Hunt said, “to talk more about what direction we go as the jail is just a small part of the bigger picture.”
Hunt was unable to fully answer what alternatives to arrest were being employed, though he cited one example: sending a review of charges on to attorneys. “This just pushed the issue down the road,” he added.
On Nov. 7, results were received back from MDH, and Hunt said these results showed that 17 inmates and three officers had tested positive. Inmates testing positive were moved to isolation status, and officers were placed on COVID leave, as suggested by Mille Lacs County Public Health and MDH requirements.
On Nov. 12 and 13, willing inmates and staff who tested negative previously were once again given the option to test. On Nov. 15, results showed that two more inmates and one more officer had tested positive. Hunt stated that the investigation into how the virus spread through the jail is ongoing. The quarantine process for incoming inmates has been revisited and readjusted.
For an undetermined amount of time moving forward, Hunt said, previously negative-testing inmates and staff will be offered to provide a test sample on a weekly basis. Those who have tested positive will be offered to provide a sample bi-weekly. Hunt added that these bi-weekly tests are meant to monitor virus progress even though it is believed that positive test results could continue for several months.
