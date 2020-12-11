Mille Lacs County welcomes two new deputies. Deputy Emily Cox and Deputy Corey Schaefer were sworn recently by Sheriff Don Lorge. Deputy Cox and Deputy Schaefer will begin their field training this week and will soon be seen out serving in the community. Pictured are Sheriff Don Lorge, Deputy Schaefer, Deputy Cox, Sgt. and Chief Deputy in Training Kyle Burton.
