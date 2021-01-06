The Northern Mille Lacs maintenance facility, which is part of the public works department and located just west of Wahkon, has gotten a facelift with the help of COVID-19 CARES Act money. The campus will also be a home for the Northern Law Enforcement facility in an adjacent building.
Deputies, investigators and the K-9 office, which currently operate out of the search and rescue facility in Cove, will be moved to the new, secure facility at the county public works campus in Wahkon. Search and rescue will remain at the Cove building.
The CARES Act funds provided investments to meet the security, technology, and office requirements of the empty space. In the past, the probation department and Community and Veterans Services have used the space for meetings. The Northern Law Enforcement facility will have space for public works expansion if needed.
The County had been exploring the possibility of a standalone Northern Law Enforcement facility and had looked at the old creamery property in Onamia as a possible site. The empty office space in the public works Wakhon facility was a cost effective solution in meeting the needs of the sheriff’s office, stated Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman.
The transition is expected to take place on Jan. 6.
