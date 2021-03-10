The Minnesota Department of Corrections shared information on the Mille Lacs County Domestic Violence Court to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners in a presentation during the board’s work session.
The presentation was geared to show the efficacy of the county’s Domestic Violence Court. What was also revealed was a disturbing new trend of domestic violence since the onset of the pandemic. The objective of the domestic violence court is to improve public safety by decreasing offender recidivism through increased accountability for offenders and increased victim safety by collaboration among criminal justice systems and community organizations.
Deb Anderson, a district supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, gave the presentation in late 2020. Anderson noted that since the program has been implemented, violations with violence have lessened. “The people who complete the program tend to stay out of trouble and have less violence,” she said. “Accountability is the main reason for success.”
However, Anderson noted that with COVID, they are seeing an influx and an increase. “Domestic assaults are on the rise right now because people are staying home,” said Anderson.
She stated that the contract and funding will end in June of 2021. “This is so important for Mille Lacs County and an answer to the increasing rise in domestic violence … and COVID has created an increase, which is not something we have planned for,” said Anderson.
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh said of the program, “We have one person that nobody would have guessed would have graduated. He ended up helping a victim and stopping himself from hurting someone. It was a stunning turn around. Not everyone will graduate, but the ones that do have decreased recidivism.”
Consensus among the county board was to support the program.
