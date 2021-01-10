Congratulations Jordan Ramler of Milaca. Jordan was awarded a $600 scholarship from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. Every year the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association selects young individuals who have qualified and shown academic excellence, pride, and dedication towards their journey through a difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service. Minnesota Sheriff’s Association selects individuals who are currently enrolled in one of the following categories.1. Mandated POST skills program. 2. In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program. 3. In their third or fourth-year of a four-year college.
