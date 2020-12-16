According to an organizer of the grassroots “ReOpen Minnesota Coalition” effort, Darius Teichroew, some Mille Lacs County bars and restaurants are slated to open for in-person service on Wednesday, Dec. 16 – with or without Gov. Tim Walz’s approval.
This comes after Gov. Walz ordered a four week “pause” to close in-person dining in bars and restaurants, along with shutting down gyms, bowling alleys, theaters, and youth sports. The executive order was set to expire on Dec. 18.
Many anticipate that Gov. Walz will extend his executive order to keep these establishments closed well into January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to make a decision by Wednesday on whether or not he will extend his restrictions beyond Dec. 18.
The plan is to have businesses open for business in two phases, Teichroew said, with rural Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec 16, and metro businesses on Friday, Dec 18. “Basically, everyone gets one weekend open before Christmas to provide income to their employees, and if they are a bar or restaurant, there will be a festive environment to their communities when it is so badly needed.
Teichroew said the group will be releasing the list of the businesses on their Facebook page the night before opening. As of Monday, Dec. 14, the list of bars and restaurants planning to join the mass opening numbered 160, but Teichroew estimates the number is closer to 300 as many businesses are not coming forward publicly.
It’s uncertain which businesses intend on opening as part of the group effort, but according to Teichroew, Mille Lacs County is part of the mass opening. Two businesses that would go on record before names are released on Tuesday evening are Beyond Sport Taekwondo and CrossFit Beyond Sport in Princeton.
All the states bordering Minnesota are open for dining, school and other activities. Wisconsin, as of Dec. 13, has had 4,056 deaths. Iowa, as of Dec. 13, has had 3,213 deaths. South Dakota, as of Dec. 13, has had 1,259 deaths. North Dakota, as of Dec. 13, has had 1,158 deaths.
Minnesota has had a total of 4,350 deaths as of Monday, Dec. 14. The Minnesota Department of Health has reported decreased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the peak of hospitalizations on Nov. 20, peak of deaths on Nov. 26 and peak of cases on Nov. 10.
Under Gov. Walz’s most recent COVID-19 model, 22,000 deaths by May of 2021 are projected.
In Mille Lacs County, cases have gradually decreased since the peak of 72 cases on Nov. 5 to one case on Dec. 8. Currently, Mille Lacs County has experienced 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
On Monday, before the Mille Lacs Messenger and Union-Times deadline, the state legislature planned to vote on a $216 million relief package for small businesses and an unemployment package extension for 13 weeks. The federal government is looking at the same amount for a relief package that would replace the state package, according to the democratic press conference on Monday.
Local enforcement
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge said that his plan has not changed as far as businesses go when responding to how he would handle local businesses opening in defiance to the Governor’s order.
“What we have done in the past is when we receive a complaint, our deputies may go out to the businesses just to advise them of the complaint and try to educate them as to prevent further issues,” said Lorge. “We have not arrested or issued any citations to anyone. With that said, I cannot guarantee that the State won’t try to do something on their own.”
Advice Lorge had for business owners is to check with their insurance companies and make sure there would not be an issue due to going against an order from the State.
“My opinion is that if the big box stores are able to remain open then the small mom and pop businesses should be as well,” said Lorge.
Lorge added that there may be those who imply he is being insensitive to the lives lost from COVID-19, but to that he replied, “I say that is so far from the truth. I have not forced anyone who may be vulnerable to leave their residence if they choose not to, and that would make the most sense.”
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh said the guidance they received from the State is that the purpose of the executive order is to educate, not punish. “The Sheriff and I have spoken about this on multiple occasions, and we are on the same page,” said Walsh.
Walsh added, however, that he wouldn’t go on record on whether he would prosecute any particular case because of his “duty as a county attorney to carefully and individually review each case” submitted to his office. “We will do the same in this circumstance,” he said, “the public deserves no less.”
Walsh said that he is hopeful that businesses will make responsible decisions given the state of the pandemic locally. “Like the Sheriff, I encourage businesses to reach out to their insurance carrier to determine whether they have insurance coverage if they are in violation of an executive order,” he added. “When it comes to COVID-19, we should all be on the same team, even if we disagree about certain choices. We should take reasonable steps to avoid virus transmission, help our kids get back to school, ease the burden on our local health care providers, and help keep one another safe from life-threatening illness.”
About ReOpen Minnesota Coalition
Teichroew, a mechanical engineer by day, said the effort began last spring during the first series of shutdowns.
“We have heard so many stories of hardship due to the unjust lockdowns: owners who mortgaged their homes in the spring to save their homes during the first lockdown and are now faced with losing both business and their home; single mothers left unemployed trying to care for kids who are equally suffering under the Governor’s similarly short-sighted handling of schools; and so many more who have gone bankrupt already just trying to make a simple living for themselves and their families, as they see their life’s dreams evaporate due entirely to a governor who is content to line the pockets of the big box stores,” he said.
The vast majority of COVID-19 deaths, approximately 67% in Minnesota, have occurred in nursing homes. “We were told originally by Gov. Walz that we would see over 20,000 Minnesotans die by August of 2020, no matter how strict our lockdown policies are,” said Teichroew. “Meanwhile, drug overdoses are skyrocketing, teen suicides have risen dramatically, nearly half of our students in many areas now have failing grades, essentially meaning this school year is going to be completely wasted, and homelessness is rising rapidly. The verdict is in: The Governor’s policies have failed.”
Last week on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Jane Moss, owner of Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks, opened her business against the Governor’s orders for dine-in services. Moss has since been warned that she will lose her liquor license by the State. Prior to that, Larvita Mcfarquhar, owner of Haven’s Garden in Lynd, Minn., opened her restaurant prematurely Nov. 27. Mcfarquhar had her license suspended by Southwest Health and Human Services but remained open and has since had her license reinstated. Another Nisswa business, the Iron Waffle, has had it’s license revoked and has been fined. No one, as of Monday, has been arrested for non-compliance.
