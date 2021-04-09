Spring is a time for gradually warming weather and natural rebirth. For the Someday Isle Store on Isle Main Street, that warming weather has led to a tumultuous spring as ice dams on the roof have caused a leaking roof. But store owner Evangeline Moen sees this equally as an opportunity for rebirth at Someday Isle. Ceiling work to get the store back open is under way, and Moen foresees this reopening kickstarting several new initiatives the store has in the works.
The leaks in the ceiling first began Thursday, March 1, and while Moen attempted to manage the situation through the first week of March, the situation only continued to worsen. The store remained open through the second week, covering merchandise with plastic tarps, and Moen got in contact with her insurance company. By the third week, the shop temporarily closed its doors to focus on relocating merchandise.
None of the store’s wares were damaged, Moen added, and stock was moved back into storage with the help of various vendors. Roof work, Moen said, will begin Monday, April 5, and once the restoration is complete, the wares will be moved back into the store. Moen stated with certainty that Someday Isle will be open by May 1, and she suspected they may open sooner, around mid-April, depending on the speed of the repairs. “Keep your eyes open,” she advised, “and we’ll have a sign up on the window.”
“This has been an opportunity to focus on changes we’ve wanted to make,” said Moen. She will be coming together with the store’s vendors to collaborate on re-arranging, and this work will include a new display in the front window featuring glass and clay works. Such re-arranging will be focused on as the store moves to re-open. She added that the floor space dedicated to the late artist Art Carr has also been relatively untouched, and the store will continue their initiative to distribute his work while funding youth opportunities.
This year, Moen noted, Someday Isle will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. For two decades, the store has served as a non-profit resource for artists in the local area. “We’ve been on Main Street for 20 years,” Moen reflected, “and this will be an opportunity for us to launch some new concepts.” In the near future, Moen also plans to introduce a gallery space at the store.
If anyone would like to get in contact with the store while restoration work is underway, Moen said to call in at (320) 676-1962, or to stop in at the space of the former yarn shop adjacent to the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.