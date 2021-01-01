Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge congratulated Sgt. Kyle Burton on graduating from the three-week Leadership in Police Organizations Course taught by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. This is an intensely interactive course that covers leadership at all levels within police organizations. Sgt. Burton will be taking over as the new chief deputy in a few weeks.
