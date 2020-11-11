Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, have currently earned 279 of the necessary 270 electoral votes. Though Biden has given his victory speech, President Trump has not conceded stating that a recount and voter fraud investigation is necessary.
In Minnesota, Biden came out victorious earning 1,717,681 of the total votes with 52.39%, and Trump earned 1,484,462 votes with 45.28% of the total. Libertarian party candidates for President and Vice President, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, earned 35,000 votes and 1.07%. There were 10,007 write-ins.
Presidential results by
local precincts
The City of Isle voted 263 in favor of a Trump/Pence presidency, and 189 voted for Biden/Harris.
The Isle Harbor precinct also supported President Trump with 71% of the vote and 246 total votes. Biden/Harris earned 27% with 96 total votes.
In Kathio Township, 397 of the votes favored former Vice President Biden, and 246 votes went to President Trump.
In South Harbor Township, President Trump earned 320 votes, and former Vice President Biden earned 175 votes.
In the City of Wahkon, President Trump earned 97 votes, and former Vice President Biden earned 71 votes.
In the City of Onamia, President Trump earned 193 votes with 54.06%, and former Vice President Biden earned 155 votes with 43.42%.
In East Side Township, President Trump earned 283 votes with 62%, and former Vice President Biden earned 165 votes with 36.34% of the total vote.
Smith and Stauber victorious in U.S. Senate and
Representative races
U.S. Senate race: Incumbent Tina Smith (D) defeated challenger Jason Lewis (R) with 48.74% of the total vote and earned 1,567,266 votes. Lewis earned 43.49% of the total vote with 1,398,462 votes. Kevin O’Connor (LMN) has 5.89% of the total vote and 185,436 votes. Oliver Steinberg (GLC) has 1.78% of the total vote and 57,147 votes. There were 2,288 write-ins.
U.S. Representative District: 8 race: Incumbent U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber (R - Dist. 8) has defeated DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom with 56.75% of the vote and amassing 223,527 votes. Nystrom sits at 37.56% of the vote with 147,939 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.65% with 22,190 votes. There were 237 write-in votes.
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton)
wins re-election to
State Senate Dist. 15
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) defeated challenger Brent Krist (DFL-Milaca) with 33,873 votes and 72.27% of the total vote. Krist has 12,944 votes with 27.62% of the total vote. There were 56 write-ins.
Republican Rep. Sondra Erickson wins re-election in District 15A
District 15A Republican Rep. Sondra Erickson took another legislative general election victory.
Erickson earned 15,710 votes (71.18%) and has outpaced DFL challenger Cal Schmock, who has tallied 6,328 votes (28.67%).
There were 33 write-in candidates for District 15A, which includes precincts in Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, and Sherburne County. Precincts in Milaca and Princeton have yet reported results.
Mille Lacs County
Commissioner
incumbents prevail
District 5: Incumbent Dave Oslin earned 64.77% of the vote over challenger Bradley Harrington. Oslin earned 1,682 votes. Harrington earned 909 votes taking 35% of the vote. There were six write-ins.
District 1: Incumbent Genny Reynolds earned 1,030 votes with 50.99% of the vote over challenger Jack Edmonds. Edmonds earned 977 votes with 48.37% of the total vote.
District 3: Incumbent Phil Peterson was unchallenged and earned 98.24% of the total vote with a count of 2,175 votes. There were 39 write-ins.
Isle Mayoral race
The Isle Mayoral race has been won by Ernie E. Frie, a former Isle mayor, with 183 votes and 41.69% of the total vote. Robert “Bob” Koelfgen earned 140 votes and 31.89% of the vote, and Donald Dahlen earned 112 votes and 25.51% of the total vote. There were four write-ins.
Isle City Council
(two seats)
The two Isle City Council seats went to Naomi Creech and David Keding. Creech earned 259 votes with 40.28% of the vote, and David Keding earned 193 votes and 30.02% of the total vote. The third contestant, Shannon Brown, earned 185 votes and 28.77% of the vote. There were six write-ins.
Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
Daniel K Campbell earned 6,425 votes with 59.81% of the total vote over Mark Riverblood, who earned 4,250 votes and 39.56%. There were 67 write-ins.
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
Kurt Beckstrom earned 6,531 votes with 59.46% of the total vote over Timothy Braun, who earned 4,398 votes with 40.04% of the total vote. There were 55 write-ins.
Soil and Water Supervisor District 4
Andre LaSalle was the only candidate on the ballot in this district earning 9,839 votes with 99.08% of the total vote. There were 91 write-ins.
Onamia School Board
The two Onamia School Board incumbents, Virgil Wind and Lisa Anderson, held their seats in the general election Tuesday. Anderson earned 1,360 votes with 27.27% of the total vote. Virgil Otis Wind earned 1,320 votes with 26.47% of the total vote. Newcomer Jason Blomer earned 995 votes with 19.95% of the total vote and will be the third school board member.
Challenger “Becky” Rebecca Clitso-Garcia earned 639 votes with 12.81% of the vote, and Sarah Zambrano earned 629 votes with 12.61% of the total vote. There were 44 write-ins.
Onamia City council
(two seats)
Two seats were open for Onamia City Council. Randy Anderson and John T. Sammis Jr. were unchallenged. Randy Anderson earned 211 votes. John T. Sammis Jr. earned 177 votes. There were seven write-ins.
Onamia Mayoral race
Marge Agnew (incumbent) was unchallenged and earned 274 votes. There were nine write-ins.
Isle School Board
(three seats)
Three seats were open in the Isle School Board race. Kate VanBuskirk, Jason Gallion, and Nicholas Skogen (all incumbents) were unchallenged. Kate VanBuskirk earned 1,200 votes. Jason Gallion earned 1,257 votes. Nicholas Skogen earned 1,203 votes. There were 19 write-ins.
Isle School Board Special election candidate
(one seat)
Robert Cooper was unchallenged and earned 1,546 votes. There were seven write-ins.
Wahkon Mayoral race
Rhonda Bjornson (incumbent) was unchallenged and earned 119 votes. There were 31 write-ins.
Wahkon City Council race (two seats)
Two seats were open in the Wahkon City Council race. Brenda Buck and Tony Button were unchallenged. Brenda Buck earned 96 votes. Tony Button earned 98 votes. There were 27 write-ins.
Wahkon City Council write-in race (one seat)
Chip Frederickson earned the one write-in seat for Wahkon City Council with 25 votes.
