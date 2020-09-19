Last week, an article from Minnesota Public Radio, entitled “Another COVID-19 ripple effect: Many meat processors booked up through deer season,” by Hannah Yang, indicated that Minnesota’s hunters may encounter trouble finding a processor for their wild game this season. The article cites that many meat processors are now operating at full capacity, due to COVID-19 related shutdowns of pork and beef processing in the spring. Increased demand on local processors may leave many shops unable to accept game from hunters, the article stated.
With hunting an ever present form of fall recreation for the Mille Lacs community, the Messenger has reached out to local meat processors to see how their own fall business has been impacted. While these local shops have reported an increase in business, many also still plan to process game this fall.
Derek Maxson, owner of Double D’s Custom Processing in Aitkin, stated that this year has been busy, and he was somewhat worried about how that would impact the upcoming hunting season. He is also aware that some shops will not be accepting game this year due to the backlog of other livestock. As Double D’s has only operated in Aitkin for the past year, Maxson was uncertain to what degree his business varied from a usual year, but he had seen an increase since the pandemic began. Currently, he said, he’s booked for beef all the way through April of next year.
However, Maxson’s shop still has time set aside for processing game in November. “We’re still planning on doing wild game,” Maxson said, “but the turnaround time is going to be longer.” He emphasized that deer will still be taken, and Double D’s will accept game at any time, without need for booking. Hunters simply have to call in or bring their animal to the shop.
Dave Burgstaler, of Dave’s Wild Game in Aitkin, said that he will be shutting his beef and pork processing down for the hunting season and will be wide open for deer hunters. “I’m a hunter myself,” he said. “It’s what I do.” He added that things might be a little bit busier, but he expects to be able to handle it. Game processing will be available at his shop throughout the hunting season, and interested hunters can reach out to him at the shop from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jason Plekkenpol, owner of Glen Meats in Glen, stated he had seen a good 25% increase on the custom side of his business since the start of the pandemic. Despite this increase, Plekkenpol said, he still plans to process deer this hunting season. He noted that he usually stopped processing beef and pork in November to focus on venison. Even with the increase in work he had seen, his November operations will not be affected. “I always try to accommodate people when I can,” he said, “and I haven’t yet had to turn anyone away.”
The Messenger also reached out to K&R Custom Meats in Mora, who declined to speak on the issue at this time.
Even among the local rural community, meat processing shops are feeling the effects of COVID-19, reporting an increase in their business. However, options look to still be available for area hunters when it comes time to get their venison processed.
