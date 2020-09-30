Concerns have circulated on social media, and even reports have been made to several sheriff’s offices of mail thefts.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office reported last week a rash of mail thefts happening from Ford Township all the way south to Elk River on both major roads and small backroads.
One Knife Lake Township resident, Lisa Timm, has had mail stolen, including checks and cash, that were placed in the mailbox to be picked up by the mail carrier. She believes mail has been stolen more than once.
“This is beyond aggravating,” said Timm. “A word of warning to my Legend Street neighbors:
This could be your reason why mail is not being received and/or payments not being received on the other end, like what has happened to me.”
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s department said that thieves are looking for bill payments, financial account information and personal information for future identity thefts. “If you had outgoing mail that may have been in your mailbox last night, on Sept. 21 and 22, please check with your payment destination and your bank to assure it arrives,” they posted on their Facebook page. “If you believe you may have had your mail stolen, please call dispatch to file a report.”
The sheriff’s office added that it is recommended to not leave mail with payments, financial information or detailed personal information in your mailbox overnight or on weekends. The safest practice is to drop it at the post office or a post office box close to scheduled pick-up times.
If this brings security concerns associated with mail-in ballots, one way to assure that your mail-in vote gets to the county auditor’s office is to either drop it off in person or to track your ballot by mail.
Tracking the status of your mail-in vote
The following link will take you to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website where you can track your mail-in vote to make sure it arrives at the county auditor’s office. On this site, they will ask for your name, date of birth, driver’s license or last four digits of your social security number, and the vote ID number. There you will find instructions and helpful search tips to insure your ballot is tracked properly.
To vote by mail, apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. You do not need to be registered to apply. If you have already applied for a General Election ballot, it will be mailed to you as soon as ballots become available.
For your ballot to count, remember this important information:
Read the instructions that come with your ballot carefully.
Your signature envelope might have a box for a witness to complete and sign. Due to COVID-19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for the November 3, 2020 State General Election. Non-registered voters will still need a witness to indicate their proof of residence.
Mail the ballot and forms back right away after you finish. Your returned ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) and received by your county within the next seven calendar days (Nov. 10). You may also drop off your ballot envelope in person.
Your ballot will not count if it is received after the deadline.
Returning your ballot in person
You can also return your ballot in-person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot. You can drop off ballots for up to three other voters. You will need to show identification with name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else. You may not drop your ballot off at your polling place on election day.
