The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Deputy Chief James West shared an update with the Mille Lacs Messenger regarding the hit and run that occurred on Dec. 9 in Vineland:
A suspect has been identified in the hit and run incident and is cooperating with the investigation. The vehicle has been impounded for evidence processing. The suspect’s name is not being released until charges are filed. The incident is still under investigation by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.