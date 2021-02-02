A woman was struck by a wheelhouse in Isle on Jan. 23 at approximately 6:11 p.m. as part of a domestic dispute on Vista Road just north of Dollar General.
According to an incident crime report by the Isle Police Department, Isle police were dispatched to the Isle Dollar General for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 23.
According to the report, a 37-year-old female was struck by an Ice Castle being towed by a 41-year-old man after a dispute. Law enforcement observed the female to be bleeding from her hand with what appeared to be an injured right leg.
When interviewed, the male stated that he and the female were out fishing on Mille Lacs Lake and had been fighting all weekend. He stated that he drove the house away, believing that the female was in another fish house, and received a call from her stating she was in the fish house being pulled behind him. The man stopped to let her out and gave her some of her belongings and proceeded to leave. He stated that as he was trying to leave to get away from her, she started to grab the door and was then hit by the fish house while he was driving. The male stated that he didn’t mean to hit her.
Witnesses at the scene described the male throwing belongings at the female, getting back in the truck and pulling away as the female grabbed the truck holding on and getting dragged by the truck before being struck by the wheel well of the fish house.
In a statement by the female the following day, she said that the couple had been fighting and at one point the male had held her head down a fishing hole in the fish house. She stated that after being let out of the fish house while the male was driving away, the male refused to give her her property. She stated that he pulled away and locked the passenger door before she grabbed the door handle and hung on while being dragged by the vehicle. She stated she then let go and was struck by the passenger wheel well and was dragged for a bit. She then was able to walk to Dollar General to use the restroom. She stated that she was bruised up on her side from her knee to mid back and had a laceration on her leg. The woman stated she wanted to press charges against the man. No names have been publicly released as charges are pending.
