District 5: Incumbent Dave Oslin earned 65.08% of the vote over challenger Bradley Harrington. Oslin earned 1,487 votes. Harrington earned 792 votes taking 34.66% of the vote.
District 1: Incumbent Genny Reynolds earned 723 votes with 51.31% of the vote over challenger Jack Edmonds. Edmonds earned 676 votes with 47.98% of the total vote.
District 3: Incumbent Phil Peterson was unchallenged and earned 98.41% of the total vote with a count of 1,861 votes. There were 30 write-ins.
