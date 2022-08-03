The following information is taken from the weekly Mille Lacs Sheriff's Department report, for the week of July 22-31.
Friday, July 22
Medical, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 1:08 a.m.
Alarm, no street listed, Onamia, 8:27 a.m.
Medical, Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia, 10:38 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 30th Ave, Isle, 12:52 p.m.
Public assist, 140th Ave., Onamia, 8:03 p.m.
Traffic stops, speed and expired registration, Onamia, 10 and 10:32 p.m.
Medical, female non-responsive, Treasure Cove, Garrison, 10:34 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Accident, squad vs. deer, Isle, 5 a.m.
Driving complaint, Quail Rd., Onamia, 8:37 p.m.
Underage drinking, Gabeshi Court, Onamia, 10:26 p.m.
Pursuit with a 4-wheeler, Noopiming Lane, Onamia, 11:06 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Burglary, 85th Ave., Onamia, 1:28 a.m.
Disturbance, Nay Ah Shing Drive, Onamia 7:24 a.m.
Missing juvenile, suicidal, 130th Ave, Onamia, 11:07 a.m.
Medical, fall with unknown injuries, Hwy. 169, Onamia 1:58 p.m.
Pursuit of motorcycle, no taillights, Onamia, 9:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, stop sign, Onamia, 10:15 p.m.
Medical, chest pain, Nay Ah Shing, Onamia, 10:20
Motorcycle in the ditch, Hwy. 27, Onamia, 11:59 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Loose cows, Isle, 7:01 a.m.
Accident, 475th St., Isle, 1:03 p.m.
Welfare check, Stevens Rd., Onamia, 2:01 p.m.
Alarm, Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia, 2:34 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Timber Trail Rd., Onamia, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Public assist, Main St., Wahkon, 7:19 a.m.
Medical, Hwy. 27, Onamia, 1:01 p.m.
Accident, Par Five Drive, Onamia, 1:14 p.m.
Medical, Hwy. 27, Onamia, 2:59 p.m.
Medical, male, possible stroke, Vista Rd., Isle, 9:55 p.m.
Disturbance, remove unwanted, Maben Ave, Isle, 11:49 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Traffic, Danco violation, Stevens Rd., Wahkon, 12:10 a.m.
Medical, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 10:46 a.m.
Public assist, Isle, 2:36 p.m.
Public assist, 75th Ave., Wahkon, 8:27 p.m.
Alarm, living room door, Stevens Rd., Onamia, 11:39 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Medical, female weak, Hwy. 169, Onamia 7:25 a.m.
Public assist, Bud St., Isle, 9:03 a.m.
Fraud-forgery-scam, possible scam, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 9:35 a.m.
Public assist, 75th Ave., Wahkon, 10:31 a.m.
Theft, High Drive, Garrison, 1:58 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 3:50 p.m.
Theft, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 6:16 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Trespass complaint, Grand Ave., Onamia, 1:50 a.m.
Medical, Grand Ave., Onamia, 2:37 a.m.
Firearms complaint, 18th Ave., Onamia, 2:34 a.m.
Medical, female, fall, possible broken leg, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 3:12 a.m.
Medical, Roosevelt Rd., Onamia, 6:25 a.m.
