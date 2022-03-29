Get ready for a summer of road construction and detours if you’re traveling west of Milaca on Hwy. 23.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced last week that a 14-mile long project on Hwy. 23 between Foley and the Rum River bridge in Milaca will start in May.
A detour will be in place through the entirety of the project, which is slated to be completed in November, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The posted detour will take drivers to Hwy. 169 in Milaca and then south to Mille Lacs County Road 12 south of Pease. At the Benton County line, the road comes Benton County Road 4.
Drivers will be able to take Mille Lacs County Road 12/Benton County Road 4 into the city of Foley.
A truck route will be available along Hwy. 95 west from Princeton.
According to MnDOT, crews will be resurfacing 12 miles of Hwy. 23 from the Rum River bridge at Milaca to 13th Avenue on the east side of Foley.
The resurfacing will including milling and overlay work. In Foley, crews will be reconstructing one mile of Hwy. 23 from Broadway Avenue to 13th Avenue in Foley.
That work will include a new roundabout on Hwy. 23 near Foley High School, MnDOT officials said.
MnDOT says the work will improve access at several intersections with Hwy. 23 west of Milaca, in Foreston, Oak Park, Ronneby and Foley.
The intersections at 140th Street in rural Milaca and the County Road 18 in Foreston will receive substantial upgrades.
Work will also include the installation of rumble strips, guard rails and, in some cases, new lighting.
According to MnDOT, access will be maintained and open to those who live, work or visit; however, drivers should expect changes and gravel surfaces.
For more information, visit the Hwy. 23 Foley to Milaca project webpage at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/h23foleytomilaca/
