The two Onamia School Board incumbents, Virgil Wind and Lisa Anderson held their seats in the general election Tuesday. Anderson earned 1,210 votes with 27.18% of the total vote. Virgil Otis Wind earned 1,192 votes with 26.78% of the total vote. Newcomer Jason Blomer earned 903 votes with 20.29% of the total vote and will be the third school board member.
Challenger "Becky" Rebecca Clitso-Garcia earned 553 votes with 12.42% of the vote, and Sarah Zambrano earned 550 votes with 12.36% of the total vote. There 43 write-ins.
