Early voting is available for the November 3rd general election. Residents can vote early by absentee ballot in person at the Elections Office on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse. 326 Laurel Street in Brainerd. You can request an application be sent to you by mail by contacting Crow Wing County Elections at (218) 824-1051 or www.crowwing.us. The ballots allow residents to vote before the Nov. 3 election by mail or in person regardless of circumstance.
Ballots to those voters who have already applied for an absentee ballot, or who live in a mail ballot precinct will have their ballots mailed by Friday, September 25.
“Crow Wing County voters have a history of being civically engaged, and early voting is a great way for residents to stay involved in the election process. During the time of COVID, it also allows residents have the opportunity to cast their ballot on their own timeframe which provides flexibility and assurance,” stated Administrative Services Director, Deborah Erickson.
• If you have already requested a ballot, please do not submit another application. Please check your ballot status at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx to see where your ballot is in the process.
• If you wish to vote in person, but have already requested an absentee ballot by mail or live in a mail precinct, please wait for your mail ballot to arrive prior to coming in to vote in person. Please bring the mailed ballot with you when possible.
In person voting hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Extended hours will be Thursdays, October 22 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, October 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some polling locations have changed since the last election. You can find your polling location along with a list of candidates and a sample ballot for your precinct on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/
Polling places will be open on Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
